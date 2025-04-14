US allies are sitting out Trump’s trade war with China

Most countries today have China, not the U.S., as their biggest trade partner. The value of Australia’s exports to the U.S., for example, is only 15% of its exports to China. That connecting tissue will be hard, if not impossible, to unravel to please a U.S. administration that changes its policies almost daily. “The U.S. is building walls and China is building bridges," said Shen Shiwei, founder of the China Briefing newsletter and a fellow at the Zhejiang Normal University.