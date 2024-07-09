US allies issue rare warning on Chinese hacking group
Mike Cherney , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 09 Jul 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Summary
- An advisory by Australia, along with the U.S. and six other countries, details a group known as APT40
SYDNEY—Seven U.S. allies warned that a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group poses a threat to their networks, in an unusual coordinated move by Western governments to call out a global hacking operation they say is directed by Beijing’s intelligence services.
