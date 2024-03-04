US and allies reach for last resort to get aid to Gazans
Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 04 Mar 2024, 07:28 PM IST
SummaryThe US and its allies are ramping up airdrops of aid into Gaza, a stopgap measure reflecting the impasse foreign powers face in addressing a humanitarian crisis and ending the Israel-Hamas war.
The U.S. and its Middle East allies are ramping up airdrops of food aid into Gaza, a stopgap measure reflecting the impasse foreign powers face in addressing a humanitarian crisis and ending the Israel-Hamas war.
