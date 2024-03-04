US and allies reach for last resort to get aid to Gazans

Israel’s blockade followed years of increasing restrictions on Gazans’ entry and exit by both Israel and Egypt that left the enclave largely isolated from the outside world. The siege imposed in October all but ground Gaza’s economy to a halt. Israel began allowing trucks carrying essential goods including food and medicine into Gaza soon after the war began, but the flow wasn’t enough to meet the population’s needs. In the last week of October, the highest number of trucks to enter in one day was 59, compared with a daily average of 500 before the war, according to the U.N. The flow of aid increased during a weeklong cease-fire in November.