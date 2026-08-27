US and Canada are bracing for prolonged trade dispute

The U.S. and Canadian governments, along with businesses in both countries, are bracing for a prolonged trade dispute that could last until after the midterm elections, according to people familiar with their thinking.
Washington and Ottawa are locked in a tariff tit-for-tat after last-minute talks broke down over the weekend. The Trump administration on Saturday imposed 50% tariffs on $20 billion of Canadian goods, leading Prime Minister Mark Carney to retaliate with similar tariffs on a range of U.S. goods, effective Sept. 8.