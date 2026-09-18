US and China agree AI needs guardrails. Their ideas are very different.

“At that time we reconciled ourselves to the reality that the U.S. and the Soviets would continue to build bigger and better weapons, but we also thought it was possible and urgently necessary, at the same time, to agree on a set of rules and a common effort to avoid mutual catastrophe,” said Robert Hormats, a National Security Council member under Henry Kissinger. “The question now is whether the U.S. and China can urgently identify some common areas of interest as well as procedures for mutual risk avoidance and begin sustained high-level negotiations with seasoned experts to build on those.”