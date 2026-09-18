US and China agree AI needs guardrails. Their ideas are very different.

With apocalyptic fears over artificial intelligence reaching a fever pitch, the world’s two most powerful leaders—President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping—plan to discuss the technology at a summit in Washington next week.
The tension is that the U.S. and China are in a heated race to dominate AI and view safety issues very differently.
In the U.S., the discussion has centered on guarding against a powerful model that slips beyond human control, an autonomous weapon that acts on its own, or a tool potent enough to help a rogue actor build a weapon. President Trump has played down the need for regulatory guardrails, but prominent American AI executives are calling for a slowdown in development to weigh safety first.