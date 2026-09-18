US and China agree AI needs guardrails. Their ideas are very different.

With apocalyptic fears over artificial intelligence reaching a fever pitch, the world’s two most powerful leaders—President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping—plan to discuss the technology at a summit in Washington next week.
With apocalyptic fears over artificial intelligence reaching a fever pitch, the world’s two most powerful leaders—President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping—plan to discuss the technology at a summit in Washington next week.
The tension is that the U.S. and China are in a heated race to dominate AI and view safety issues very differently.
The tension is that the U.S. and China are in a heated race to dominate AI and view safety issues very differently.
In the U.S., the discussion has centered on guarding against a powerful model that slips beyond human control, an autonomous weapon that acts on its own, or a tool potent enough to help a rogue actor build a weapon. President Trump has played down the need for regulatory guardrails, but prominent American AI executives are calling for a slowdown in development to weigh safety first.
America’s leading labs, such as OpenAI and Anthropic, keep their most capable models closed, reachable only through paid gateways, while China’s top players, including DeepSeek, release theirs as open-weight systems free for anyone to download—a bet that giving the technology away will spread Chinese AI worldwide and blunt U.S. efforts to contain it.
Some policymakers said the U.S.-China competition, and dialogue, over AI resembles the Cold War dynamic between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. Then, as with AI now, two superpowers raced to build nuclear weapons while trying to manage the rivalry so it wouldn’t end in catastrophe.
“At that time we reconciled ourselves to the reality that the U.S. and the Soviets would continue to build bigger and better weapons, but we also thought it was possible and urgently necessary, at the same time, to agree on a set of rules and a common effort to avoid mutual catastrophe,” said Robert Hormats, a National Security Council member under Henry Kissinger. “The question now is whether the U.S. and China can urgently identify some common areas of interest as well as procedures for mutual risk avoidance and begin sustained high-level negotiations with seasoned experts to build on those.”
The U.S. hasn’t resolved that argument at home—which makes it harder to press one abroad.
China’s own signals are mixed. When American business and think tank representatives met in Beijing last month with Wang Huning, the Communist Party’s leading ideologue and one of its most senior figures, he appeared to agree on the importance of a bilateral discussion on AI guardrails, said people familiar with the matter.
Others see a blind spot. Gary Rieschel, founding partner of Qiming Venture Partners, said his impression from meeting recently with Chinese officials in Beijing is that “they are underestimating the threat they face from AI intrusion, because they think they can fend it off with the Great Firewall.”
The Great Firewall is a catchall term for China’s decadeslong effort to seal the country’s internet off from the outside world, blocking foreign platforms and scrubbing unwelcome content for a billion-plus users. One of the most sophisticated systems of information control ever built, it is a pillar of the party’s hold on power.
The Firewall is built to control what Chinese users see, not to repel intrusions into networks and systems. An AI that can probe for weaknesses on its own, analysts said, is a different kind of threat than a foreign website or a social-media post—one a wall can’t keep out.
For all their confidence, however, Chinese officials have been eager to know where the AI talks stand—and whether the dialogue might help ease U.S. restrictions on high-tech sales to China.
Chris Slevin, who visited Beijing in July as a commissioner of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, said Chinese officials peppered his delegation with questions about the bilateral AI dialogue. In one meeting with foreign-ministry officials, roughly half of the hour was spent on AI and related topics, he said; the Chinese side asked how the U.S. was organizing the talks and whether chip-export controls would be on the agenda. (The congressional advisory group isn’t involved in the planning of the dialogue.)
Slevin, who also discussed AI with Chinese officials three years ago as a Commerce Department official, said they were “more self-assured” this time about the state of their technology, stressing that the two countries had reached rough parity and telling their American guests that Chinese AI models are open for the world to use. Even so, he said, the commission’s requests to visit major Chinese AI labs, including DeepSeek and Moonshot, were denied.
The mismatch in priorities isn’t new, and the last attempt at hashing out differences over AI is a cautionary tale. When the Biden administration opened a formal AI dialogue with Xi in 2023, Beijing put its foreign ministry in charge rather than a technical body, an arrangement that limited the substance of the exchange, said U.S. officials involved in those talks at the time.
An early sign of how serious Beijing will be about the AI talks will be whom it designates to lead such a dialogue. But naming the people, like announcing the dialogue itself, is the easy part. What no communiqué can resolve is that one side wants to make the technology safe, and the other wants to make it safe for the party.
Write to Lingling Wei at Lingling.Wei@wsj.com and Yoko Kubota at yoko.kubota@wsj.com