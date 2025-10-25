US and China are piling up trouble for companies. Xi-Trump talks might not help.

The pressure comes from both sides. Though the Trump administration so far has taken a more transactional approach and Trump has spoken warmly of his relationship with Xi, analysts say many in Trump’s orbit are intent on a managed de-risking, if not a decoupling, from China. They have prepared proposals for months and started unveiling them, including expanding the universe of Chinese companies on the U.S. entities list from about 3,000 to more than 10,000 by adding companies that are 50% or more owned by the firms already on the list.