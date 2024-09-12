US and Chinese militaries find reason to start talking again
Brian Spegele , Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Sep 2024, 03:11 PM IST
SummaryBeijing and the Pentagon are seeking to dial back the risk of confrontation as tensions simmer over the South China Sea, Taiwan and Russia.
BEIJING—The U.S. and Chinese militaries are taking tentative steps to re-engage diplomatically after a two-year freeze in relations, seeking to dial back the risk of confrontation while tensions simmer over Beijing’s activities in the South China Sea and its support of Russia.
