US and Chinese militaries find reason to start talking again

In the South China Sea, the face-off between China and U.S. ally the Philippines has emerged as the most immediate flashpoint. The U.S. has pledged to defend its ally if the territorial disputes ever escalate into armed confrontation. The risk of conflict has been growing in recent months as Chinese and Philippine vessels faced off in the vicinity of two disputed shoals, including clashes that erupted as Beijing tried to stop Manila from resupplying a remote outpost that hosts a small detachment of marines.