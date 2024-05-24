US and Europe near deal on novel funding plan for Ukraine
Andrew Duehren , Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 May 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Summary
- Officials hope to secure up to $50 billion for Ukraine from the investment returns of frozen Russian assets
STRESA, Italy—The U.S. and its allies are moving toward an agreement on a novel financing plan that would provide Ukraine with up to $50 billion, though Western officials are still working through important details on the use and structure of the funds.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less