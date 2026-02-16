US and Europe, no longer kindred souls, enter a marriage of convenience
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 16 Feb 2026, 07:04 am IST
Summary
Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a warmer tone at this year’s Munich Security Conference, but European officials say the trans-Atlantic fissure remains.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUNICH—Ask a European official who attended this weekend’s Munich Security Conference about the state of the trans-Atlantic relationship, and you’re likely to hear metaphors about dealing with a troubled, possibly abusive, spouse.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story