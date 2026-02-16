US and Europe, no longer kindred souls, enter a marriage of convenience

“The worst lesson we could draw from this weekend is to say that ‘I can cling to some love words that I heard in part of his speech’ and push the snooze button," said France’s minister of European affairs, Benjamin Haddad. Instead of fretting about Trump, he added, the Europeans must be stoic and “focus on what we can control: focus on rearmament, on the support for Ukraine and the threat that Russia poses to all our democracies, focus on competitiveness."