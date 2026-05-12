The U.S. and Iran are locked in a diplomatic stalemate over issues that have bedeviled the two sides for years, as the conflict settles into a gray zone that is neither war nor peace.
US and Iran are locked in a stalemate that’s neither peace nor war
SummaryThe two sides are far apart from a deal but also don’t want to resume fighting.
The U.S. and Iran are locked in a diplomatic stalemate over issues that have bedeviled the two sides for years, as the conflict settles into a gray zone that is neither war nor peace.
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