US and Iran are locked in a stalemate that’s neither peace nor war

The proposal offered few signs of Iranian flexibility on Washington’s demands that Tehran shut down its nuclear program for a lengthy period, analysts said. Iran wants nuclear issues dealt with only once the rest of the terms of the war’s end are settled and implemented. It made clear it expects significant sanctions relief early on, and that it would move only gradually to open up the Strait of Hormuz while it expects swifter action from the U.S. to unwind its blockade on Iran.