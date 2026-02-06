US and Iran gather for high stakes nuclear talks
Summary
The chief of Central Command is set to join the talks, as the U.S. builds up military forces ahead of a possible strike.
MUSCAT, Oman—Senior officials from Iran and the U.S. gathered in Oman for talks over Tehran’s disputed nuclear program on Friday, hoping to avert a new conflict in the Middle East amid an American military buildup in the region.
