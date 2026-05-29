The U.S. and Iran are within reach of an agreement to wind down the war, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters Thursday, but President Trump has yet to sign off on it, and the White House wants a deal that satisfies several key conditions.
US and Iran have ‘makings of a deal,’ Bessent says
SummaryThe agreement, which still needs President Trump’s approval, includes a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian pledges to curtail some nuclear work.
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