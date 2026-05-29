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US and Iran have ‘makings of a deal,’ Bessent says

Alexander WardLaurence NormanSummer Said, WSJ
5 min read29 May 2026, 06:31 AM IST
Vessel traffic last week in the Strait of Hormuz.
Vessel traffic last week in the Strait of Hormuz.
Summary

The agreement, which still needs President Trump’s approval, includes a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian pledges to curtail some nuclear work.

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The U.S. and Iran are within reach of an agreement to wind down the war, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters Thursday, but President Trump has yet to sign off on it, and the White House wants a deal that satisfies several key conditions.

The U.S. and Iran are within reach of an agreement to wind down the war, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters Thursday, but President Trump has yet to sign off on it, and the White House wants a deal that satisfies several key conditions.

“We perhaps have the makings of a deal here,” Bessent said from the White House, noting both sides have been swapping proposals. “Everything depends on what the president wants to do, and President Trump is not going to make a bad deal.”

“We perhaps have the makings of a deal here,” Bessent said from the White House, noting both sides have been swapping proposals. “Everything depends on what the president wants to do, and President Trump is not going to make a bad deal.”

Bessent said Iran must agree to dispose of its highly enriched uranium, commit to never seek a nuclear weapon and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz—elements U.S. officials previously said would be in the so-called memorandum of understanding.

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HomeGlobalUS and Iran have ‘makings of a deal,’ Bessent says

US and Iran have ‘makings of a deal,’ Bessent says

Alexander WardLaurence NormanSummer Said, WSJ
5 min read29 May 2026, 06:31 AM IST
Vessel traffic last week in the Strait of Hormuz.
Vessel traffic last week in the Strait of Hormuz.
Summary

The agreement, which still needs President Trump’s approval, includes a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian pledges to curtail some nuclear work.

Gift this article

The U.S. and Iran are within reach of an agreement to wind down the war, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters Thursday, but President Trump has yet to sign off on it, and the White House wants a deal that satisfies several key conditions.

The U.S. and Iran are within reach of an agreement to wind down the war, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters Thursday, but President Trump has yet to sign off on it, and the White House wants a deal that satisfies several key conditions.

“We perhaps have the makings of a deal here,” Bessent said from the White House, noting both sides have been swapping proposals. “Everything depends on what the president wants to do, and President Trump is not going to make a bad deal.”

“We perhaps have the makings of a deal here,” Bessent said from the White House, noting both sides have been swapping proposals. “Everything depends on what the president wants to do, and President Trump is not going to make a bad deal.”

Bessent said Iran must agree to dispose of its highly enriched uranium, commit to never seek a nuclear weapon and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz—elements U.S. officials previously said would be in the so-called memorandum of understanding.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalUS and Iran have ‘makings of a deal,’ Bessent says
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