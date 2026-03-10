The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, well into its second week, has now involved at least 12 nations, with economic and political shocks reverberating around the world. Neither side has achieved its strategic objectives so far, and both boast that they can outlast the other.
US and Iran predicted a very different war than the one now being waged
SummaryEconomic disruption stemming from the conflict is hurting countries worldwide—while providing a windfall to Russia.
