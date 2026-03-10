US and Iran predicted a very different war than the one now being waged

“Their calculus is that they paced themselves out, and that in coming days the U.S. and Israel will run out of interceptors and they will be able to inflict much more harm on every one of the U.S. allies in the region, and then Trump will be coming to beg for some kind of cease-fire, for which they could dictate the terms,” said Ali Vaez, head of the Iran project at the International Crisis Group conflict-resolution organization. “It is to a degree wishful thinking,” he added, “because even if U.S. defensive capabilities suffer, it is still well-stocked on the offensive side and can inflict way more damage to Iran.”