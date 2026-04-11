The standoff between the U.S. and Iran is intensifying ahead of a face-to-face meeting, with Tehran raising new preconditions for cease-fire talks and President Trump warning of further military action.
US and Iran push tensions to the brink before cease-fire talks
SummaryTheir 11th-hour threats signaled obstacles to ending hostilities and opening the Strait of Hormuz.
The standoff between the U.S. and Iran is intensifying ahead of a face-to-face meeting, with Tehran raising new preconditions for cease-fire talks and President Trump warning of further military action.
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