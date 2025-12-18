US approves $11 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, angering Beijing
Summary
The packages include Himars truck-based missile launchers, howitzers, missiles and antitank drones.
TAIPEI—The U.S. said it had approved $11.1 billion in arms-sales packages for Taiwan, a show of support from Washington as President Trump focuses on trade deals and displays a softer U.S. stance toward China.
