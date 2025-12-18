US approves $11 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, angering Beijing

TAIPEI—The U.S. said it had approved $11.1 billion in arms-sales packages for Taiwan, a show of support from Washington as President Trump focuses on trade deals and displays a softer U.S. stance toward China.

The approved weapons sales, announced in the U.S. late Wednesday, are intended to support Taipei’s efforts to “modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

The approvals riled Beijing, which has vehemently opposed any arms sales to Taipei. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and has said it would seize the island by force if necessary.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Thursday that the U.S. efforts to arm Taiwan would backfire and that Taiwan was “squandering its people’s hard-earned money to buy weapons and turning Taiwan into a powder keg."

The U.S. approvals include 82 Himars truck-based missile launchers, a $4.05 billion purchase that would contribute to Taiwan’s ability to inflict pain on invading forces—part of the island’s goal of making China’s much more powerful military think twice before attacking.

The packages also feature howitzers, missiles and antitank drones, among other items.

The 60 approved howitzers are the latest model, currently in service with the U.S. military, and represent a significant upgrade for Taiwan, said Su Tzu-yun, a research fellow at the military-backed Institute for National Defense and Security Research in Taipei.

The Himars, Su said, would support deterrence, with the capability of reaching military targets on China’s east coast.

The single most expensive U.S. weapons package to Taiwan came in 2019, when the first Trump administration approved the sale of 66 F-16V jets to Taiwan for $8 billion. The second Trump administration kicked off its Taiwan arms approvals last month with a $330 million package of aircraft parts.

The White House has played down ideological differences with Beijing, putting economics and trade as a priority in the relationship in a national-security strategy published this month. The document represented a break from years in which China was singled out as posing the greatest challenge to the U.S.

The U.S. maintains a policy of ambiguity about whether it would take military action to stop a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, a stance intended to deter Beijing while also dissuading Taipei from declaring formal independence.

Although lacking formal diplomatic relations with Taipei, Washington remains Taiwan’s most important security backer. The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act obligated Washington to provide the island with arms for its own self-defense.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said last month that the U.S.-Taiwan relationship was “rock solid." On Thursday in Taipei, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry expressed “sincere gratitude" for the U.S. arms sales approval.

Lai unveiled last month a special military budget of up to $40 billion that includes the Himars, howitzers and other items approved by the U.S. on Wednesday. The special budget still requires approval from Taiwan’s opposition-controlled legislature. Taiwan’s opposition parties advocate for a friendlier approach to China, in contrast to Lai’s ruling party.

The funding would support the development of a defense system that Lai has called the “T-Dome"—an echo of Israel’s Iron Dome. The T-Dome will be “a multilayered, integrated defense system designed to protect Taiwan from PLA missiles, rockets, drones, and combat aircraft," he said, referring to China’s People’s Liberation Army.

The approval by the U.S. executive branch announced on Wednesday initiates a 30-day period for Congress to review and potentially object to the sales. The overall process can sometimes take up to a few years to complete.

Hours before the announcement, the U.S. Senate approved a $901 billion defense-policy package, the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes funding for security cooperation with Taipei.

