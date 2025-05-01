US Army plans massive increase in its use of drones
Michael R. Gordon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 May 2025, 10:23 AM IST
SummaryThe shift to more small unmanned aircraft is based on lessons from Ukraine battlefield.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The U.S. Army is embarking on its largest overhaul since the end of the Cold War, with plans to equip each of its combat divisions with around 1,000 drones and to shed outmoded weapons and other equipment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less