US backs $1 billion loan to restart the Three Mile Island nuclear plant
Summary
Constellation Energy aims to bring mothballed plant back to life to power Microsoft AI agreement.
The Trump Administration will give Constellation Energy a $1 billion federal loan to restart the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania that suffered a partial core meltdown in 1979.
