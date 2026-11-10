US balks at China’s demand for tightly scripted Trump-Xi-Putin summit

Beijing wants any three-way summit among the leaders of the U.S., China and Russia to be a highly scripted affair, with each reading a prepared statement and little room for discussion, according to people familiar with efforts to organize the trilateral meeting.
But the Trump administration is pushing for a looser format that would allow more exchange among the three leaders instead of scripted monologues on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to be held in southern China next Wednesday and Thursday.