US balks at China’s demand for tightly scripted Trump-Xi-Putin summit

Beijing wants any three-way summit among the leaders of the U.S., China and Russia to be a highly scripted affair, with each reading a prepared statement and little room for discussion, according to people familiar with efforts to organize the trilateral meeting.
Beijing wants any three-way summit among the leaders of the U.S., China and Russia to be a highly scripted affair, with each reading a prepared statement and little room for discussion, according to people familiar with efforts to organize the trilateral meeting.
But the Trump administration is pushing for a looser format that would allow more exchange among the three leaders instead of scripted monologues on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to be held in southern China next Wednesday and Thursday.
But the Trump administration is pushing for a looser format that would allow more exchange among the three leaders instead of scripted monologues on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to be held in southern China next Wednesday and Thursday.
The differences between Beijing and Washington on the ground rules and agenda raise doubts about whether the extraordinary meeting will happen, despite the U.S., China and Russia all expressing initial openness to the idea.
President Trump has made clear that he wants to raise the issue of nuclear arms control. China has a much smaller atomic arsenal than the U.S. and Russia, although it is growing rapidly, and Beijing has long been reluctant to engage in any talks on the matter.
On Sunday, Trump said he expected that when he meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, “We’ll talk a lot of things, including denuclearization.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also said the potential summit would be an opportunity for the three major nuclear powers to discuss arms control at the leader level.
But for China, engaging in trilateral arms-control talks risks locking Beijing into a state of nuclear inferiority—a nonstarter for Xi, who has overseen the most significant expansion of China’s nuclear arsenal in its history. And a Chinese official said Beijing wouldn’t agree to participate.
The last major nuclear arms treaty between the U.S. and Russia, dubbed New START, expired in February without replacement, leaving the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals unconstrained by any agreement for the first time in decades. The administration has argued that any successor deal must include China, whose arsenal is growing faster than either Washington’s or Moscow’s.
Putin’s pitch for a three-way meeting appeared designed to try to take advantage of Trump’s warming stance toward the Kremlin to make progress, with China’s help, toward ending the war in Ukraine on Russia-friendly terms—and without the involvement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Chinese official said Beijing is willing to host the trilateral but only if the groundwork is done in advance to ensure an agreed-upon agenda and predetermined outcome.
China is willing to discuss Ukraine and other major issues in that format, the official said. Without that advance preparation, Beijing would prefer to hold separate bilateral meetings instead, the official said.
A senior administration official said Xi appeared unwilling to engage in unscripted exchanges with his counterparts, saying the format demand raised questions about whether Beijing is ready for direct engagement.
People close to Beijing’s decision-making say Xi wants the optics of a historic trilateral—the photos, the statements and the propaganda value—without the risk of an unpredictable conversation.
Kurt Campbell, former deputy secretary of state under President Joe Biden and now chairman of Washington-based Asia Group, said the meeting carries significant risks for the Chinese leader.
“I think it’s very risky and deeply unpredictable for Xi,” Campbell said. Beijing, he added, would prefer to manage its relationships with Washington and Moscow separately “and extract their own quid pro quo” from each.
Beijing’s preferred approach—prepared remarks delivered sequentially— is a familiar playbook in Chinese diplomacy.
Xi’s meetings with foreign leaders are typically choreographed down to the minute, with talking points vetted in advance and little room for spontaneity. The caution is especially acute now as Xi prepares for a major leadership reshuffle at the Communist Party’s 21st National Congress, set for late 2027, where he is expected to install a new generation of loyalists in top positions.
At a moment when he is managing purges, personnel decisions and questions about succession, the people close to Beijing said, an unscripted encounter with Trump and Putin is the kind of unpredictable variable Xi’s system is built to avoid.
Write to Lingling Wei at Lingling.Wei@wsj.com