U.S. blueprint to rewire economies of Russia, Ukraine sets off clash with Europe
Joe Parkinson , The Wall Street Journal , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Dec 2025, 08:22 am IST
Summary
Undisclosed appendices to current peace proposals detail the Trump administration’s plan to unlock frozen Russian funds held in Europe and bring Moscow in from the cold.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Trump administration in recent weeks has handed its European counterparts a series of documents, each a single page, laying out its vision for the reconstruction of Ukraine and the return of Russia to the global economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story