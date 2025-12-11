U.S. blueprint to rewire economies of Russia, Ukraine sets off clash with Europe

The Trump administration in recent weeks has handed its European counterparts a series of documents, each a single page, laying out its vision for the reconstruction of Ukraine and the return of Russia to the global economy.

The proposals have sparked an intense battle at the negotiating table between America and its traditional allies in Europe. The outcome stands to profoundly alter the economic map of the continent.

The U.S. blueprint has been spelled out in appendices to current peace proposals that aren’t public but were described to The Wall Street Journal by U.S. and European officials. The documents detail plans for U.S. financial firms and other businesses to tap roughly $200 billion of frozen Russian assets for projects in Ukraine—including a massive new data center to be powered by a nuclear plant currently occupied by Russian troops.

Another appendix offers America’s broad-strokes vision for bringing Russia’s economy in from the cold, with U.S. companies investing in strategic sectors from rare-earth extraction to drilling for oil in the Arctic, and helping to restore Russian energy flows to Western Europe and the rest of the world.

Some European officials who have seen the documents said they weren’t sure whether to take some of the U.S. proposals seriously. One official compared them to President Trump’s vision of building a Riviera-style development in Gaza. Another, referring to the proposed U.S.-Russia energy deals, said it was an economic version of the 1945 conference where World War II victors divvied up Europe. “It’s like Yalta," he said.

A White House official said Trump and his team were working to strike a deal to end the war, which the president says has gone on too long. In a call Wednesday, Trump discussed the peace process with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Europe, which has sought to wean itself from Russian gas since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine to starve the Kremlin’s war chest and reduce its own reliance on a strategic rival, is loath to resume energy purchases from a country it sees as its biggest security threat.

European officials want to use the same frozen Russian funds—held in European institutions—to extend a loan to Ukraine’s cash-strapped government so it can buy weapons it needs to defend itself and keep operating as its coffers run dry.

The clash at the negotiating table is now not just about borders but increasingly about business—and in a twist, pits not just Russia against Ukraine but the U.S. against its traditional allies in Europe. The Journal first reported that American companies with close links to the Trump administration were positioning themselves to profit from the U.S. peace plan.

The German government has been at pains to explain that European sanctions ban any work or financial transactions connected to fixing or reusing Nordstream, which Ukrainian operatives sabotaged in 2022.

European officials say they fear the U.S. approach would give Russia the reprieve it needs to rev up its economy and make itself militarily stronger. A new assessment by a Western intelligence agency, reviewed by the Journal, said that Russia has technically been in recession for six months and that the challenges of running its war economy while trying to control prices are presenting a systemic risk to its banking sector.

If the U.S. vision prevails, it would override Europe’s own plans to shore up Ukraine’s wartime government and further cement Russia’s economic isolation. The result is what several officials described as a frenzied race to move ahead before the U.S. imposes its own arrangements.

U.S. officials involved in the negotiations say Europe’s approach would quickly deplete the frozen funds. Washington, on the other hand, would tap Wall Street executives and private-equity billionaires to invest the money and expand the amount available to invest. One official involved in the talks said the pot could grow to $800 billion under American management. “Our sensibility is that we really understand financial growth," the official said.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had held productive conversations with the investment firm BlackRock’s chief executive, Larry Fink.

The U.S. negotiating team sees shared economic activity and energy interdependence as the cornerstone of its business-for-peace philosophy: Ukrainian data centers would draw power from the currently Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, for example.

German Chancellor Merz said on Monday at a meeting at 10 Downing Street with Zelensky and the leaders of France and the U.K. that he was “skeptical about the U.S. proposals."

Last week, the European Parliament and member state governments finalized a legislative agreement to phase out all Russian pipeline gas within two years. The vast network of pipelines that date back to the Soviet era have almost all been switched off or blown up by Ukrainian divers.

The trans-Atlantic debate upends nearly half a century of U.S. and European policy on Moscow. Presidents from Ronald Reagan to Trump, in his first term, pressured European allies to rethink depending on Moscow for commodities, chiefly gas.

Europe by contrast hewed to a policy called Wandel Durch Handel—“Change Through Trade"—a belief that economic ties between the West and Moscow would deter the Kremlin from making war and even help export democracy into Russia. Trump, in his second term, is placing a similar bet, with the distinction that the administration doesn’t expect Russia to change into a democracy.

The accelerating calendar of shuttle diplomacy and summits in recent weeks suggests the debate is hurtling toward a frenetic conclusion.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Russia envoy, and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, have been consulting top Wall Street executives to determine how to revive Ukraine’s shattered economy. Their plans, as pitched to Ukrainians, would include proposing that veterans lay down arms to earn Silicon Valley-level salaries running some of the world’s most sophisticated data centers built by American companies. Ukraine’s top negotiator, Rustem Umerov, has been a regular guest in Witkoff’s palatial Miami estate.

European leaders held a call with Witkoff today and will meet in Paris over the weekend. On Monday, they will reconvene in Berlin. Witkoff and Kushner will dial into those conferences over a video link.

The two Americans spent hours with Putin last week, arguing that Russia would need to show it is willing to end the war through diplomacy before it can benefit from the sanctions relief and investment a peace deal could bring.

Write to Joe Parkinson at joe.parkinson@wsj.com, Benoit Faucon at benoit.faucon@wsj.com and Drew Hinshaw at drew.hinshaw@wsj.com