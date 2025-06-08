Export controls to take center stage at US-China trade talks
Lingling Wei , Gavin Bade , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Jun 2025, 04:39 PM IST
Summary
The trade war’s focus has shifted from tariffs to countries’ curbs on critical products and materials.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Export controls—a major concern for industries worldwide—are moving to the top of the agenda of trade talks between the U.S. and China on Monday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story