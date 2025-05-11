Stakes rise as US and China prep for second day of trade talks

Trump has opened the door for lower tariffs. He said in recent days that they couldn’t get much higher than the current 145%, so that it was likely they would eventually come down. And Friday, he suggested lowering tariffs to 80%. On Friday night, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Fox News that the president is expected to keep significant so-called reciprocal tariffs on trade with China but may settle near 34%, which is the rate Trump announced on April 2.