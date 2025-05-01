Beijing-backed accounts hint at US outreach on trade as China keeps door open

Beijing-backed social media accounts say U.S. officials have reached out to Chinese counterparts through multiple channels to discuss trade, as the world watches for any sign of tariff talks between the two sides.

Posts from three widely followed state-backed social media accounts in China made similar statements early Thursday, citing unnamed sources hinting at U.S. outreach.

“The U.S. is seeking contact with China ahead of formal negotiations–something China sees little downside in exploring at this stage," state media-affiliated account Yuyuan Tantian posted on Weibo.

China is open to discussions to better understand U.S. intentions, the post said.

The messaging echoed previous comments from Chinese officials that the door to talks are open, though Washington must make the first move.

Thursday’s posts could mark a slight thaw in tensions that have worsened after the Trump administration raised tariffs on China, prompting Beijing to respond with its own measures.

Senior China strategist Zhaopeng Xing at ANZ Research said Beijing may be signaling a softer stance. He noted that a recent video posted by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier this week–saying China would “never kneel down" to the U.S.–drew some negative comments from the public.

However, Dong Chen, chief Asia strategist at Pictet Wealth Management, said the posts merely reiterated China’s position that it is open to talks, but not under duress.

“China never said that it won’t negotiate, but there are conditions it wants to be met before the negotiation," he said.

Beijing has repeatedly said the U.S. should cancel unilateral tariffs and offer equal treatment if it wants serious discussions.

Neither economist expects formal negotiations to begin any time soon.

Although China faces pressure from the tariffs, it has a stronger “pain threshold" than Washington, said Chen at Pictet Wealth.