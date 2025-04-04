How America could end up making China great again

One example of China’s promise is DeepSeek, which is taken as a sign that the country can innovate around America’s semiconductor embargoes. The party is comfortable with home-grown AI, and this could allow the technology to diffuse through China faster than the West, boosting productivity. That, and signs Mr Xi may have grown more tolerant of entrepreneurs, help explain why the MSCI index of Chinese shares has risen by 15% in 2025, even as American stocks have slid.