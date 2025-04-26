China quietly exempts some US-made products from tariffs
SummaryBeijing has been canvassing companies and waiving duties on American goods in sectors where it lacks alternatives.
BEIJING—China’s government has exempted some U.S. imports that the country would struggle to immediately source from elsewhere from its retaliatory tariffs, people familiar with the matter said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more