US companies vouched for China during Trump’s first term. Not anymore.
Stu Woo , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Jan 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Summary
- American companies have largely gone silent about the importance of the US-China relationship—they no longer see China as the land of opportunity.
SINGAPORE—During Donald Trump’s first term, U.S. companies argued that a trade war with China was bad for Americans.
