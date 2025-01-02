US companies vouched for China during Trump’s first term. Not anymore.

But in December, GM said it expected to take more than $5 billion in noncash charges in the fourth quarter because of weakness in its China business. The company said its market share in China has fallen from 13.7% in 2018 to 8.4% in 2023. Chinese brands now dominate. Besides innovating in electric vehicles, Chinese automakers such as BYD have benefited both from direct government subsidies as well as subsidies to consumers buying Chinese cars.