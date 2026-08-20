US debt just topped $40 trillion: How we got here

Gross U.S. debt has surpassed $40 trillion, a new milestone in the country’s struggle to control its finances.
The country’s “total public debt outstanding” officially hit $40.047 trillion on Tuesday, the Treasury Department reported Wednesday, ticking up from $39.987 trillion a day earlier.
Reaching that threshold carries symbolic weight, but isn’t, by itself, economically significant. Most investors and economists care less about raw figures than other measures, like the ratio of debt to gross domestic product, which provides a better sense of an economy’s borrowing capacity.