US debt just topped $40 trillion: How we got here

The U.S., in fact, has a big advantage over other countries because Treasurys are widely seen as the safe asset of choice by global investors. They benefit from a virtuous cycle: Investors like to own Treasurys because they are so liquid, or easy to buy and sell, compared with other government bonds. That demand in turn ensures that the bonds remain liquid—and has allowed, at least so far, the U.S. to keep borrowing with relative impunity.