US declares genocide in Sudan. Critics say Biden acted too late.
Michael M. Phillips , Nicholas Bariyo , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 09 Jan 2025, 08:28 PM IST
SummaryTens of thousands of people have been killed in months of fighting that has led to a famine.
President Biden’s decision to accuse a Sudanese paramilitary group of genocide in the final days of his administration drew criticism as too little too late, with tens of thousands of people already dead after 20 months of fighting in the East African country.
