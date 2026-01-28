US economy may be experiencing step up in -potential growth, World Bank says
Summary
It is possible that the rate of potential growth, a key reading for policymakers, is higher than currently estimated, the World Bank’s deputy chief economist said.
The U.S. economy may be experiencing a sustained pickup in its speed limit, a positive development for the rest of the world as it looks set for its weakest decade of expansion in half a century, the World Bank’s deputy chief economist said.
