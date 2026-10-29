U.S. economy set to deliver remarkably resilient third quarter growth

A new batch of economic data Thursday is expected to show the U.S. economy strengthened substantially over the last three months, driven by resilient consumer spending and a surge in the artificial intelligence buildout.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis’ first estimate of third quarter gross domestic product growth will be published at 8:30 a.m. Forecasts from leading economists and Federal Reserve models vary some—but all agree that third-quarter growth dramatically beat the second quarter’s 2.2% growth rate. A rosy GDP report will be welcomed by the president and his Republican party as voters concerned about the economy head to the polls in the midterm elections next week.