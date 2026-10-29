U.S. economy set to deliver remarkably resilient third quarter growth

A new batch of economic data Thursday is expected to show the U.S. economy strengthened substantially over the last three months, driven by resilient consumer spending and a surge in the artificial intelligence buildout.
A new batch of economic data Thursday is expected to show the U.S. economy strengthened substantially over the last three months, driven by resilient consumer spending and a surge in the artificial intelligence buildout.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis’ first estimate of third quarter gross domestic product growth will be published at 8:30 a.m. Forecasts from leading economists and Federal Reserve models vary some—but all agree that third-quarter growth dramatically beat the second quarter’s 2.2% growth rate. A rosy GDP report will be welcomed by the president and his Republican party as voters concerned about the economy head to the polls in the midterm elections next week.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis’ first estimate of third quarter gross domestic product growth will be published at 8:30 a.m. Forecasts from leading economists and Federal Reserve models vary some—but all agree that third-quarter growth dramatically beat the second quarter’s 2.2% growth rate. A rosy GDP report will be welcomed by the president and his Republican party as voters concerned about the economy head to the polls in the midterm elections next week.
Economists surveyed by FactSet expect that GDP adjusted for inflation grew at an annualized rate of 3% in the third quarter. Bloomberg calls for a 3.2% advance.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow model estimate is even higher, forecasting that growth was 3.4% in the third quarter. The New York Fed’s Staff Nowcast model, however, predicts a gain of just 2.7%.
The bulk of the growth likely came from continued AI-related business investment growth. Business fixed investment growth is expected to have advanced by 10.2% in the third quarter, a significant acceleration from the 7.7% growth in the prior quarter.
“The strong AI spending continues to drive business investment, and there are spillovers and strengthening capex outside of tech even amid higher borrowing rates and energy costs,” Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide, wrote in a note.
The AI investment boom still trails the 1990s tech cycle in terms is spending, but not by much. Capital spending on AI-related goods and services has increased by roughly 1.2% of GDP since the first quarter of 2020, compared with about 1.5% during the same period within the 1990s internet boom.
Final sales to domestic purchasers will also be in focus, Jason Pride, chief of investment strategy and research at Glenmede, wrote. The metric tends to give a “cleaner read on how much Americans are buying, regardless of where the goods were made or whether they sat in a warehouse,” Pride noted.
Trade, however, is expected to subtract from growth. The advance goods trade deficit widened to nearly $135 billion in September, its largest level since the first quarter of 2025.
At the consumer level, growth in spending from July through September is expected to have been slightly softer than the second quarter. Goldman Sachs’ economists project that U.S. real personal consumption expenditures increased at an annualized rate of 3.4% in the third quarter, compared with 3.8% in the second quarter.
With the benefits of 2025 tax cuts fading and high fuel costs squeezing Americans, the third quarter may be the last of the resilient consumer spending gains the U.S. will see for a while, according to JPMorgan’s Bruce Kasman. He expects consumer expenditure growth to cool to 1.5% in the fourth quarter.
Write to megan.leonhardt@barrons.com.