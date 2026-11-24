The U.S. is investigating Iran’s potential involvement in dozens of cyberattacks against energy tankers amid concerns that Tehran is widening the war with cyber operations and terror plots against Americans far from the Middle East.
The U.S. is investigating Iran’s potential involvement in dozens of cyberattacks against energy tankers amid concerns that Tehran is widening the war with cyber operations and terror plots against Americans far from the Middle East.
As many as 50 ships carrying oil, liquefied petroleum, chemical products and other explosive substances are believed to have been attacked, according to U.S. officials and others familiar with the matter.
As many as 50 ships carrying oil, liquefied petroleum, chemical products and other explosive substances are believed to have been attacked, according to U.S. officials and others familiar with the matter.
Some ships have also received warnings and bomb threats indicating that the vessels could be blown up, some of the people said.
Iran is a primary suspect in the attacks, according to the officials. Russia also is seen by U.S. authorities as a possible culprit, some of the officials said.
The expanding attacks, and the threatening messages that have accompanied some of them, are raising concerns that Iran is seeking to sow fear among shippers, disrupt critical maritime routes or cause an explosion at a major port far from the Middle East. Ships run on integrated systems that, if compromised, could result in an explosion, a collision or an oil spill.
Early reports of some of the cyberattacks have surfaced on Iranian and Russian websites and Telegram channels. Some posts have linked the attacks to the U.S.-Iran conflict and cast the U.S. as an unreliable energy partner. In other cases, ships weren’t aware that they had been attacked, officials said.
The U.S. Coast Guard has deployed cyber protection teams to respond to at least four of the ships as they approached the U.S. in recent weeks, according to officials. The teams have worked to mitigate threats before the vessels continued on to American ports.
Other targeted ships are operating near Europe and Asia, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Wall Street Journal reported in September on two of the cyberattacks involving the VL Prosperity and the Kohaku, which were heading to Texas when they were targeted. Those ships were among the vessels that received bomb threats, according to a person familiar with the matter. U.S. Coast Guard cyber teams responded and boarded those ships to address cybersecurity issues.
A ransom note addressed to the captain of the VL Prosperity and published on a public Russian-language Telegram channel used by shippers described the attack as a “planned execution.” The letter accused the ship of “illegally” carrying Saudi oil to American ports and of being “complicit in the organized crimes” of the U.S. and Israel. The Journal couldn’t determine the origins of the letter and whether it came from the attackers.
The manager of the VL Prosperity confirmed that U.S. authorities conducted a cybersecurity screening aboard the ship and said the vessel was cleared for normal operations. It didn’t respond to questions about the ransom note.
Another ship that received a bomb threat, the Vivit Africa, was carrying liquefied natural gas from the U.S. to Italy when it was attacked, according to ship-tracking data and a person familiar with the matter. News of the breach was pushed on Russian channels, and the ship exhibited irregular sailing patterns as it approached the Italian coast, ship-tracking data shows.
Managers of the Vivit Africa and the Kohaku didn’t respond to requests for comment.
A European shipowner said two officers on one of his vessels got threatening messages on their cellphones last month while delivering natural gas from Louisiana to two Mediterranean ports. The messages said “traitor ships will burn in hell,” “there is no ceasefire” and “we will hunt you down all over the world.”
In other cases, ships have received threatening messages in Farsi, the language spoken in Iran, warning them not to load American products, according to one person familiar with the matter.
When asked to comment, a Trump administration official said the U.S. hasn’t found any evidence indicating Iranian involvement.
The governments of Iran and Russia didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
The attackers are exploiting a vulnerability in Fortinet routers that are popular in the maritime industry, according to U.S. officials and other people familiar with the matter.
In September, after the first known cyberattacks, the U.S. Coast Guard Cyber Command and the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an alert stating that they had observed a trend of nation-state actors exploiting vulnerabilities in Fortinet FortiGate devices used by shipping companies and other maritime facilities.
The U.S. Coast Guard declined to discuss specific attacks but said it is encouraging all shipping companies to report suspected issues and use its free resources to protect their systems.
“The Marine Transportation System is vital to America’s economic prosperity and national security, and safeguarding it against potential cyber risks is a standard part of the United States Coast Guard’s safety and security mission,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.
Fortinet didn’t respond to requests for comment. The FBI declined to comment.
“What we’re seeing in 2026 is that ships are no longer collateral damage in cyber campaigns; they’re deliberate targets,” said Alon Ayalon, the co-founder of Cydome, an Israeli-based firm that works to protect vessels against cyberattacks.
“The uncomfortable truth is that most vessels sailing today have less cyber protection than a midsize office,” Ayalon said.
The notion that a ship could be hacked and driven into a bridge or detonated at a port is an unrealistic “Hollywood scenario” because vessels have manual overrides, according to Lars Jensen, a shipping analyst and chief executive of Copenhagen-based Vespucci Maritime, which advises leading shipping companies on strategy and maritime risks. However, cyber attackers can temporarily disable parts of the ship’s systems and issue threats or demands for ransom, he said.
Cyberattacks also can cause major delays and million-dollar disruptions in the global supply chain because a compromised vessel will likely need to put its journey on hold to address its systems, Jensen said.
The cyberattacks come as Iran continues to mount physical attacks against ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and as officials warn that Iran has expanded its threats against American citizens at home and abroad.
Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told a House committee recently that Iranian threats have “substantially increased.”
Write to Shelby Holliday at shelby.holliday@wsj.com, Costas Paris at costas.paris@wsj.com and Milàn Czerny at milan.czerny@wsj.com