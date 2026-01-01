WASHINGTON—U.S. national-security officials said Wednesday that Ukraine didn’t target Russian President Vladimir Putin or one of his residences in a recent drone strike, challenging Moscow’s assertion that Kyiv sought to kill the Russian leader.
US finds Ukraine didn’t target Putin in drone strike
SummaryDisclosure of the findings come as Trump appeared to play down the Russian claim of an attempted drone attack.
