US flies bombers in high-profile show of support for Japan
Summary
U.S. B-52s and Japanese jets flew over the Sea of Japan, showcasing their alliance amid tensions between Tokyo and Beijing.
TOKYO—Two U.S. B-52 bombers flew in formation with Japanese fighters over the Sea of Japan, a conspicuous display of U.S. support for Tokyo as it battles Chinese anger over remarks Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made about Taiwan.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story