U.S. Futures fall, safe-havens surge as Fed Chair Powell under investigation

U.S. futures fell sharply and investors turned to precious metals as markets reacted with concern after U.S. prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding his testimony last year over the central bank’s building renovations. That put pressure on the dollar and sent long-term U.S. treasury yields higher. Meanwhile, gold and silver rose sharply as the Powell probe and an intensifying crackdown on protests in Iran spurred a flight to safe-havens. Investors look ahead to December’s U.S. inflation print Tuesday, while several U.S. banks are set to report earnings Wednesday. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue its next set of rulings Wednesday, with a decision on President Trump’s tariff regime still outstanding.