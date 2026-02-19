US gathers the most air power in the Mideast since the 2003 Iraq invasion

Trump has signaled that he would prefer a diplomatic agreement that, if the U.S. got everything it wanted, would see Iran’s nuclear programs eliminated, regional proxy forces disbanded and ballistic missiles dismantled. Iran is seen as unlikely to agree to the last point, since it doesn’t have much of an air force and relies on missiles as its main deterrent. Trump has indicated that he mainly cares about the nuclear issue, telling reporters he would like Iran to stop enriching uranium.