Ahead of President Trump’s visit to Beijing, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is considering putting a tricky trade-off on the agenda for coming talks with his Chinese counterpart: reducing China’s oil purchases from U.S. adversaries like Russia.
US has a big ask for China: Buy less oil from Russia, more from America
SummaryTreasury Secretary Scott Bessent is considering raising the energy issue with his counterpart ahead of President Trump’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
