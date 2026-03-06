US has a big ask for China: Buy less oil from Russia, more from America

China, which dominates the flow of rare earths, choked them off last year in response to Trump’s imposition of new tariffs. U.S. manufacturers that rely on them to make everything from cars to jet fighters suffered. Senior U.S. officials said China’s adherence to a trade truce Beijing and Washington struck late last year in South Korea—where China agreed to a one-year suspension of its global export controls on the critical minerals—is top of mind for the U.S. heading into the next round of talks.