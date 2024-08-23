Brazil clamps down on migrants heading to the US
SummaryThe tighter visa restrictions follow pressure from foreign governments to fix Latin America’s “weak link” on immigration.
SÃO PAULO—Under pressure from Washington and its South American neighbors, Brazil is tightening visa rules to curb a wave of migrants from Africa and Asia who have turned this refugee-friendly country into a stopover on the way to the U.S.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more