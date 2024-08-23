Brazil clamps down on migrants heading to the US

Panama President José Raúl Mulino last month called on Brazil to help to ease the migrant crisis at the Darién Gap, a heavily traversed stretch of dense jungle around the border of Colombia and Panama. “Each country has the right to decide on the entry of people into its own jurisdiction, but when a country becomes a gateway because of their beneficial migration rules…they have a responsibility to help," he said in a television interview. Some 221,582 people crossed the Darién Gap between January and the end of July this year, according to Panama’s government.