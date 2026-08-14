Stocks hit new highs on inflation relief

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What Happened in Markets Today
Another inflation reading came in cool. The producer-price index, which measures wholesale prices, was flat in July after falling by 0.1% in June. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal were expecting a 0.2% gain. The reading follows a slight slowdown in CPI reported Wednesday and added to expectations that the Federal Reserve can hold off on raising rates for now. The market-implied likelihood of a hike at its September meeting is now around 35%, down from 55% a week ago according to CME FedWatch.