Stocks hit new highs on inflation relief

What Happened in Markets Today

Another inflation reading came in cool. The producer-price index, which measures wholesale prices, was flat in July after falling by 0.1% in June. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal were expecting a 0.2% gain. The reading follows a slight slowdown in CPI reported Wednesday and added to expectations that the Federal Reserve can hold off on raising rates for now. The market-implied likelihood of a hike at its September meeting is now around 35%, down from 55% a week ago according to CME FedWatch.