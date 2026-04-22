Vice President JD Vance paused plans to travel to Pakistan for negotiations with Iran on Tuesday after a last-minute move by Tehran to withhold its delegation left the talks in limbo and planes waiting on tarmacs for hours.
US, Iran delay talks in high-stakes game of chicken
SummaryThe White House paused plans to send Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan after Tehran held its negotiators back at the last minute.
Vice President JD Vance paused plans to travel to Pakistan for negotiations with Iran on Tuesday after a last-minute move by Tehran to withhold its delegation left the talks in limbo and planes waiting on tarmacs for hours.
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