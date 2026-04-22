US, Iran delay talks in high-stakes game of chicken

In Islamabad, the city was ready and waiting for a meeting that is now uncertain. The airport road was heavily manned with armed guards in pickup trucks, and soldiers sat around town on plastic chairs. Authorities requisitioned three luxury hotels, but shops remained open, unlike during the first round of talks. The owner of a convenience store at a fuel station said he lost 20% of his weekly business, or more than $20,000, during that shutdown but wouldn’t mind shutting again to support an important role for the country.