US, Iran exchange strikes on islands as they fight for control of Strait

The U.S. and Iran are waging a fierce battle over control of the Strait of Hormuz nearly nine months into the conflict, with both sides striking islands in the waterway in recent days.
U.S. forces have quietly carried out a series of strikes in recent weeks on Qeshm Island—Iran’s largest island—which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has used to launch drones and missiles. On Tuesday, Iranian state media said that Tehran had hit a small Omani island that is key to aiding the navigation of ships transiting the waterway.