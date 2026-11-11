US, Iran exchange strikes on islands as they fight for control of Strait

The U.S. and Iran are waging a fierce battle over control of the Strait of Hormuz nearly nine months into the conflict, with both sides striking islands in the waterway in recent days.
The U.S. and Iran are waging a fierce battle over control of the Strait of Hormuz nearly nine months into the conflict, with both sides striking islands in the waterway in recent days.
U.S. forces have quietly carried out a series of strikes in recent weeks on Qeshm Island—Iran’s largest island—which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has used to launch drones and missiles. On Tuesday, Iranian state media said that Tehran had hit a small Omani island that is key to aiding the navigation of ships transiting the waterway.
U.S. forces have quietly carried out a series of strikes in recent weeks on Qeshm Island—Iran’s largest island—which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has used to launch drones and missiles. On Tuesday, Iranian state media said that Tehran had hit a small Omani island that is key to aiding the navigation of ships transiting the waterway.
The strikes show that, while President Trump has signaled he doesn’t plan to restart major combat operations, a battle over a waterway crucial to global markets threatens to escalate the conflict.
The U.S. military is running near-daily operations from warships and land bases to help commercial vessels move into and out of the Persian Gulf, helping oil exports from the region reach levels near where they were at the start of the war. The U.S. has repeatedly struck Qeshm Island as well as other locations near the waterway.
U.S. and Gulf officials said the strikes are designed to stop Iran from attacking ships in the waterway, rather than serving as a precursor to a major military operation on the island. The island is home to a major naval facility for the Revolutionary Guard and tunnels its forces use to prepare weapons.
“Iran is firing missiles from there and has air defense radar and interceptor sites there,” said Chris Long, a former British navy officer in the Gulf who now works at the maritime security firm Neptune P2P.
U.S. officials, including Trump, have played down the significance of the strikes on Qeshm, describing them as minor and defensive. After The Wall Street Journal first reported on the strikes, Trump said the U.S. struck an antiaircraft facility that Iran had built over the course of two months.
But the strikes have continued. Asked about them on Friday, Trump said, “I don’t want to talk about it. We do minor strikes.”
In recent days, Iranian state media have reported the sound of explosions on a near-nightly basis that were heard by the island’s roughly 150,000 residents, often without explaining whether the blasts are coming from Iranian launches or U.S. strikes. On Sunday night, more blasts rang out across the island. A deputy governor for Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, Ahmad Nafisi, told the state-run IRNA news agency that a U.S. military strike caused the blasts.
U.S. Central Command declined to comment.
On Tuesday, Iranian state media reported that the country’s military carried out a strike targeting the Omani island of Didamar, a small, rocky outcrop that is typically seen as the entry and exit point to the Persian Gulf. The uninhabited island has navigational equipment and a lighthouse built by the U.K. in 1914.
Iranian state television claimed that the navigational equipment on the island “were helping the flow of oil smuggling by the enemy.” An Omani coast guard official said an explosion struck the island but didn’t elaborate. Oman’s Maritime Security Center, which oversees security incidents in Omani waters, declined to comment.
The battles over the waterway are unfolding as Trump faces a difficult choice over how to proceed in the conflict. Vice President JD Vance has blamed the war for big losses Republicans suffered in the midterm elections. Others in the administration, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, are pushing for a return to major combat operations, the Journal has reported.
After a meeting with the Qatari prime minister on Monday, Trump said Gulf states would prefer “the status quo” of continuing the blockade on Iran, along with a new American effort to stop Tehran’s overland trade. “Iran, militarily, is effectively over,” Trump added. Oil prices fell after the president’s remarks.
That drew an immediate reaction from Mohsen Rezaei, a former Revolutionary Guard commander who now serves as the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.
“The war on Iran has already wrecked the US government,” Rezaei wrote on X. “But Washington flails like a desperate gambler. FOLD YOUR HAND. STOP manufacturing FAKE NEWS about imaginary talks.”
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei earlier said that Tehran had offered a two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, subject to Washington lifting its blockade and ending fighting on fronts across the Middle East—a demand that has included the Israeli military operation in southern Lebanon. Those two conditions would need to be met in advance of any talks, Baghaei added.
“The Americans must make a genuine decision, if they have properly understood the message of their own people,” Baghaei said, referring to the midterm elections last week that saw Democrats take control of Congress.
The U.S. has kept the blockade in place, with an American military aircraft attacking a St. Kitts-flagged ship called the Huda over the weekend, the first such attack by the U.S. in about a month. Troops from the United Arab Emirates rescued the ship’s 22 crew members.
The U.S. has disabled five ships during the blockade, Central Command says.
The back-and-forth attacks “may look like a low-level, simmering conflict, but it’s not a stable formula,” said Ali Vaez, an Iran expert and deputy program director at the International Crisis Group. “It can escalate at any point.”
Write to Shelby Holliday at shelby.holliday@wsj.com, Summer Said at summer.said@wsj.com and Benoit Faucon at benoit.faucon@wsj.com